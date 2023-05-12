Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Logan Allen, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 19 home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .325, the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.221).

Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.4 runs per game (126 total).

The Guardians' .297 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game to rank second in the majors.

The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.257).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Allen will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Michael Kopech

