How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Logan Allen, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Angels Player Props
|Guardians vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 19 home runs.
- Cleveland is slugging .325, the lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.221).
- Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.4 runs per game (126 total).
- The Guardians' .297 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game to rank second in the majors.
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- Cleveland has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.257).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Allen will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Michael Kopech
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.