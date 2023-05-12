On Friday, May 12 at 7:10 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (17-20) host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (20-18) in the series opener at Progressive Field.

The Angels are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Guardians (-135). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Guardians and Angels game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 22 times and won 11, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Angels have won four of nine games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd

