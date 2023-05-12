Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Angels on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Progressive Field on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .270/.350/.433 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and 12 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .265/.349/.340 slash line on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .293/.359/.529 slash line so far this year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 36 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .257/.316/.521 on the year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 10
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Astros
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
