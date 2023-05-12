Jose Ramirez and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Progressive Field on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .270/.350/.433 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and 12 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .265/.349/.340 slash line on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .293/.359/.529 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 7 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 36 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a slash line of .257/.316/.521 on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 10 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers May. 7 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

