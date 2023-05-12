Friday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (17-19) versus the Seattle Mariners (18-19) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 12.

The probable starters are Marco Gonzales (2-0) for the Mariners and Matthew Boyd (2-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have won in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a mark of 15-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (132 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule