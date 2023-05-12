Tigers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Friday.
The Mariners are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+105). The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.
Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.
- Detroit has a record of 15-18 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 36 opportunities.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-7
|9-12
|5-12
|12-7
|12-15
|5-4
