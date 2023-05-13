Cal Quantrill gets the nod on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians aiming to shut down Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 20 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .332 this season.

The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

Cleveland has scored 130 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Quantrill (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Quantrill has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Michael Kopech 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Lucchesi

