Shohei Ohtani will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Angels (21-18) on Saturday, May 13, when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (17-21) at Progressive Field at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Angels (-125). The total for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (0-3, 5.10 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 3.89 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 14 out of the 25 games, or 56%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5500 17th 2nd

