Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Angels on May 13, 2023
Jose Ramirez and Shohei Ohtani are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels play at Progressive Field on Saturday (first pitch at 6:10 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 40 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .278/.357/.444 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .258/.345/.331 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Detmers Stats
- The Angels will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (0-3) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Detmers has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
Detmers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|4.1
|4
|7
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 16
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 9
|5.0
|5
|5
|4
|5
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .289/.363/.521 slash line so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has collected 37 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He's slashing .255/.313/.510 so far this season.
- Renfroe has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 10
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Astros
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
