Jose Ramirez and Shohei Ohtani are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels play at Progressive Field on Saturday (first pitch at 6:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 40 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .278/.357/.444 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.345/.331 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Detmers Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (0-3) for his seventh start of the season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Detmers has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Detmers Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers May. 6 4.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Brewers Apr. 29 4.1 4 7 4 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 23 5.2 7 2 2 6 1 at Red Sox Apr. 16 6.1 6 2 2 7 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 9 5.0 5 5 4 5 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .289/.363/.521 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 7 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has collected 37 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashing .255/.313/.510 so far this season.

Renfroe has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Astros May. 10 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers May. 7 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

