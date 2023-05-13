The Los Angeles Angels (21-18) visit the Cleveland Guardians (17-21) on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Reid Detmers (0-3) for the Angels and Cal Quantrill (2-2) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Detmers - LAA (0-3, 5.10 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.

Quantrill is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.

Quantrill is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels will send Detmers (0-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across six games.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Detmers has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.