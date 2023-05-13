Tigers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
The favored Mariners have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.
Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-175
|+145
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Detroit has a record of 8-10 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 37 games with a total.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|9-12
|5-12
|12-8
|12-15
|5-5
