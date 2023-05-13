The Seattle Mariners (19-19) and the Detroit Tigers (17-20) will clash on Saturday, May 13 at Comerica Park, with Bryce Miller pitching for the Mariners and Alex Faedo taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Tigers and Mariners matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Mariners have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 8-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

