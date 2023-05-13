Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.