The Seattle Mariners (19-19) and Detroit Tigers (17-20) do battle on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (1-0, .75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo.

Tigers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

The Tigers will look to Faedo (0-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In one games this season, he has compiled a 3.86 ERA and averages 1.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .176 against him.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller will get the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a run.

He has pitched to a .75 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.7 walks per nine across two games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Miller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

