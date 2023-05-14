Sunday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (18-21) and Los Angeles Angels (21-19) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 11:35 AM ET on May 14.

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 3.41 ERA).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 11 (47.8%) of those contests.

Cleveland is 11-13 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 138 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.75 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule