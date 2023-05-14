How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Los Angeles Angels and starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval on Sunday at Progressive Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Angels Player Props
|Guardians vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 22 home runs.
- Cleveland's .340 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians' .227 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (138 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Guardians' .303 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Guardians average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.278).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Michael Kopech
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.