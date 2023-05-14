Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Los Angeles Angels and starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 22 home runs.

Cleveland's .340 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .227 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (138 total, 3.5 per game).

The Guardians' .303 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

Guardians batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

The Guardians average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Michael Kopech 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Lucchesi 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.