Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (18-21) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (21-19) at Progressive Field on Sunday, May 14, with a start time of 11:35 AM ET.

The Angels are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Guardians (-110). An 8-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-1, 4.30 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-1, 3.41 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 11 out of the 23 games, or 47.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 11-13 (winning 45.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 2-3 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5500 16th 2nd

