Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field on Sunday (at 11:35 AM ET).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 20 walks and 22 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.360/.453 so far this year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 13 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 42 hits with seven doubles, a triple, a home run, 22 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .273/.360/.351 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 13 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has recorded 42 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.364/.521 so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Guardians May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .260/.315/.507 so far this season.

Renfroe brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 13 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Guardians May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Astros May. 10 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

