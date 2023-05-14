The Cleveland Guardians (18-21) and Los Angeles Angels (21-19) play a rubber match on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 3.41 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-1, 4.30 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (3-1, 3.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bibee (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across three games.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels are sending Sandoval (3-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has put together a 3.41 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.

Sandoval has registered two quality starts this year.

Sandoval is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.