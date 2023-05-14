Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Joey Wentz on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -185 +150 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 7-10 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 38 chances this season.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-9 9-12 5-13 12-8 12-16 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.