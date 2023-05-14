Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (20-19) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+150). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.79 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.09 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

