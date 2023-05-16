Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 12 of the 24 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

Cleveland has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 55.6% chance to win.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-23-2).

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-12 10-9 9-6 10-15 13-9 6-12

