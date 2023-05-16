How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs White Sox Odds
|Guardians vs White Sox Prediction
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 23 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.
- Cleveland is slugging .341, the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians have the second-worst batting average in the league (.227).
- Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.6 runs per game (142 total runs).
- The Guardians' .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game to rank second in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Guardians have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.260).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber (3-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.61 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- Bieber is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.
- Bieber will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.