Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 23 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland is slugging .341, the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the second-worst batting average in the league (.227).

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.6 runs per game (142 total runs).

The Guardians' .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game to rank second in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Guardians have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.260).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (3-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.61 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.

Bieber is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Bieber will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Lucchesi 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander

