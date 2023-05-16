On Tuesday, May 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) visit the Chicago White Sox (14-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field in the series opener. Shane Bieber will get the ball for the Guardians, while Lance Lynn will take the mound for the White Sox.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-1, 2.61 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (1-5, 7.51 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 12 out of the 24 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 10-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 22.2%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) José Ramírez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

