The Cleveland Guardians visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert and others in this matchup.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 2.61 ERA ranks 13th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 9 6.0 7 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 3 8.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Robert Stats

Robert has 42 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .275/.335/.562 so far this season.

Robert will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashing .236/.324/.401 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

