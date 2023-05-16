Tuesday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (14-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 16.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (3-1) for the Guardians and Lance Lynn (1-5) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 10-10, a 50% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 142 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

