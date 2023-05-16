Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (18-21) and Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (1-2) for the Tigers and Luis Ortiz (0-1) for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Tigers will play as the favorite for the first time this season.
  • Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
  • Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 139 (3.6 per game).
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 9 @ Guardians L 2-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
May 10 @ Guardians W 5-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
May 12 Mariners L 9-2 Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
May 13 Mariners L 5-0 Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
May 14 Mariners W 5-3 Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
May 16 Pirates - Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
May 17 Pirates - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
May 19 @ Nationals - Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
May 20 @ Nationals - Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
May 21 @ Nationals - Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
May 22 @ Royals - Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer

