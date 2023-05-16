Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (18-21) and Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (1-2) for the Tigers and Luis Ortiz (0-1) for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 139 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).

Tigers Schedule