Tigers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (18-21) and Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.
The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (1-2) for the Tigers and Luis Ortiz (0-1) for the Pirates.
Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Tigers will play as the favorite for the first time this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 139 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|W 5-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
|May 17
|Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
