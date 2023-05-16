Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers face Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are third-worst in MLB play with 31 home runs.

Detroit's .353 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (139 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers' .294 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.223).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Lorenzen is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Lorenzen is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.