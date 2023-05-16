Javier Baez will lead the way for the Detroit Tigers (18-21) on Tuesday, May 16, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +105. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Tigers have not played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Detroit has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+170) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

