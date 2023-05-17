Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 17
Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Below, we break down Adebayo's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|17.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.2
|9.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.2
|3.1
|PRA
|29.5
|32.8
|30
|PR
|27.5
|29.6
|26.9
Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Celtics
|Heat vs Celtics Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Celtics Prediction
|Heat vs Celtics Players to Watch
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics
- Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.
- The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/24/2023
|37
|30
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|38
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|11/30/2022
|39
|23
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|35
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.