The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
  • In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.
  • Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).
  • When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
  • Miami is allowing more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).
  • The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Questionable Head
Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand

