How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.
- Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).
- When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- Miami is allowing more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).
- The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
Heat Injuries
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Head
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
