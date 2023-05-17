The Boston Celtics (57-25) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Bam Adebayo of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Celtics defeated the 76ers 112-88. With 51 points, Tatum was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 51 13 5 2 0 6 Jaylen Brown 25 6 2 2 2 3 Malcolm Brogdon 12 2 2 0 0 2

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their previous game against the Knicks, 96-92, on Friday. Jimmy Butler led the way with 24 points, and also had eight boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 8 4 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo 23 9 1 2 1 0 Max Strus 14 6 3 0 0 1

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.3 10.7 5.4 1.1 1.5 3 Jimmy Butler MIA 27.6 6.1 4.3 1.4 0.8 1.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 25.8 5.3 3.6 0.6 0.4 2.9 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.7 9.2 3.1 1 0.7 0 Al Horford BOS 6.4 8.2 3.3 1.5 2.3 1.4 Kyle Lowry MIA 10.9 3.2 4.7 1.1 1 1.5

