Guardians vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Peyton Battenfield takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
The White Sox are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of its 40 opportunities.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-12
|10-10
|9-6
|10-16
|13-10
|6-12
