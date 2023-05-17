Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and starter Mike Clevinger on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 23 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .341 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 145 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield (0-4) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, May 10.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Battenfield will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox L 8-3 Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Max Scherzer 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Carlos Carrasco 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.