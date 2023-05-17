When the Chicago White Sox (15-28) and Cleveland Guardians (19-22) face off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, May 17, Mike Clevinger will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+120). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.79 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-4, 4.45 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The White Sox went 2-2 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

