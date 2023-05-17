Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on May 17, 2023
Luis Robert and Steven Kwan are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Kwan Stats
- Kwan has put up 44 hits with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .275/.357/.356 slash line on the year.
- Kwan hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 13
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Josh Naylor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Naylor Stats
- Josh Naylor has 28 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .219/.275/.391 on the year.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Naylor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Mike Clevinger Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Clevinger Stats
- The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Clevinger has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Clevinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|May. 11
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 6
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|8
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 19
|3.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .274/.333/.573 on the year.
- Robert has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI.
- He has a .242/.332/.410 slash line so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
