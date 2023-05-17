Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (15-28) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The White Sox will call on Mike Clevinger (2-3) versus the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-4).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (145 total, 3.5 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule