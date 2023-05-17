Wednesday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (19-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) for the Tigers and Rich Hill (3-3) for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
  • The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
  • Detroit has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -155 odds on them winning this game.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
  • Detroit has scored 143 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 @ Guardians W 5-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
May 12 Mariners L 9-2 Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
May 13 Mariners L 5-0 Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
May 14 Mariners W 5-3 Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
May 16 Pirates W 4-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
May 17 Pirates - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
May 19 @ Nationals - Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
May 20 @ Nationals - Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
May 21 @ Nationals - Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
May 22 @ Royals - Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
May 23 @ Royals - Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA

