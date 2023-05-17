Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

The Pirates are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Tigers (-150). The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Detroit's past three contests has been 8.7, a run during which the Tigers and their opponents have finished under every time.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Detroit has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 60%.

Detroit has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have had a run line set for only two outings this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 9-12 6-13 13-8 14-16 5-5

