Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the third-fewest home runs in baseball this season (31).

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.354).

The Tigers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.6 runs per game (143 total).

The Tigers rank last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Tigers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.212).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Rodriguez is looking to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez -

