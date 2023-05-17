Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (19-21) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, May 17, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Pirates have +130 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-2, 1.57 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.57 ERA)

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

