Guardians vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Josh Naylor among those expected to produce at the plate.
The favored White Sox have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.
Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-145
|+120
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Guardians and their foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has entered four games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 41 chances this season.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-12
|10-11
|9-6
|10-17
|13-11
|6-12
