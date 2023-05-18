The Chicago White Sox (16-28) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll against the Cleveland Guardians (19-23) on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jake Burger is on a three-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (2-2) for the White Sox and Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 4.86 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.

Allen has recorded one quality start this season.

Allen heads into this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-2) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 4.86 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.446), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

