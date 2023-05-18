Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 18
Thursday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (16-28) and Cleveland Guardians (19-23) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 18.
The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (1-1).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 4-4-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
- The Guardians have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those contests.
- This year, Cleveland has won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (147 total runs).
- The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|L 8-3
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 19
|@ Mets
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 20
|@ Mets
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
|May 21
|@ Mets
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 23
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
