Thursday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (16-28) and Cleveland Guardians (19-23) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 18.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (1-1).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 4-4-2 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those contests.

This year, Cleveland has won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (147 total runs).

The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

