Friday's contest between the New York Mets (22-23) and Cleveland Guardians (20-23) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on May 19.

The Mets will give the ball to Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.97 ERA).

Guardians vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have come away with eight wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (150 total, 3.5 per game).

The Guardians have the eighth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule