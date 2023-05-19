Guardians vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Friday's contest between the New York Mets (22-23) and Cleveland Guardians (20-23) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on May 19.
The Mets will give the ball to Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.97 ERA).
Guardians vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Guardians vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Guardians have come away with eight wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (150 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Guardians have the eighth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|L 8-3
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 19
|@ Mets
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 20
|@ Mets
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
|May 21
|@ Mets
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 23
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
