Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Friday at Citi Field against Carlos Carrasco, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Mets are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+125). A 9-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (50%) in those contests.

Cleveland has entered three games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 42 chances.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-12 11-11 10-6 10-17 14-11 6-12

