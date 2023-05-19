Player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Steven Kwan and others are available when the New York Mets host the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has recorded 45 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.356/.353 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 13 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 39 hits with three doubles, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashing .234/.333/.539 so far this year.

Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays May. 17 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 14 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 14 doubles, six home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.308/.410 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

