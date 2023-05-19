Friday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (18-26) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Jake Irvin (1-1) for the Nationals and Matthew Boyd (2-3) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Tigers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (143 total, 3.5 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.35 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule