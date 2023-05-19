Riley Greene and Luis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals -105 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Detroit has played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-20-1).

The Tigers have had a spread set for only two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 9-12 6-14 13-8 14-16 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.