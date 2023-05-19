Jake Irvin will toe the rubber for the Washington Nationals (18-26) on Friday, May 19 against the Detroit Tigers (19-22), who will answer with Matthew Boyd. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (-110). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (2-3, 6.47 ERA)

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Nationals will play as favorites this season.

The Nationals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

