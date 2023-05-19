Sportsbooks have listed player props for Luis Garcia, Javier Baez and others when the Washington Nationals host the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.304/.352 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has put up 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.341/.411 on the year.

Greene takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.309/.369 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 14 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 41 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He's slashing .253/.313/.432 on the season.

Candelario has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .556 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Marlins May. 17 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Marlins May. 16 3-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

